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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siemens Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Siemens Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 3:21 PM IST

Siemens Ltd is quoting at Rs 3889.4, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 24.06% in last one year as compared to a 0.15% slide in NIFTY and a 11.4% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3889.4, down 0.64% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.54% on the day, quoting at 24450. The Sensex is at 78139.58, down 0.51%.Siemens Ltd has gained around 11.84% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38748.15, down 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.83 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3893, down 1.11% on the day. Siemens Ltd jumped 24.06% in last one year as compared to a 0.15% slide in NIFTY and a 11.4% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 105.09 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 3:21 PM IST