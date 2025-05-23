Sigma Solve consolidated net profit rises 28.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.13% to Rs 23.54 croreNet profit of Sigma Solve rose 28.20% to Rs 6.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 45.13% to Rs 23.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.28% to Rs 19.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.09% to Rs 76.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 65.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales23.5416.22 45 76.1765.05 17 OPM %41.3336.74 -33.7935.48 - PBDT9.536.17 54 26.7326.30 2 PBT9.265.84 59 25.6925.21 2 NP6.825.32 28 19.0916.14 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content