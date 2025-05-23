AIA Engineering consolidated net profit rises 9.47% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.92% to Rs 1141.33 croreNet profit of AIA Engineering rose 9.47% to Rs 285.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 260.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.92% to Rs 1141.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1130.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.59% to Rs 1060.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1135.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.43% to Rs 4226.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4771.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1141.331130.96 1 4226.624771.82 -11 OPM %26.4326.30 -27.1927.95 - PBDT391.07368.24 6 1471.501588.29 -7 PBT363.12343.72 6 1368.431488.02 -8 NP285.22260.54 9 1060.741135.57 -7
