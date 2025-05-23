Friday, May 23, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CG-VAK Software & Exports consolidated net profit rises 36.31% in the March 2025 quarter

CG-VAK Software & Exports consolidated net profit rises 36.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 5:07 PM IST

Sales rise 5.14% to Rs 19.65 crore

Net profit of CG-VAK Software & Exports rose 36.31% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.14% to Rs 19.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.43% to Rs 9.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.96% to Rs 77.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 78.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales19.6518.69 5 77.0478.58 -2 OPM %18.2713.22 -17.1115.91 - PBDT3.752.95 27 14.0414.09 0 PBT3.392.55 33 12.4912.41 1 NP2.441.79 36 9.279.23 0

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

