Ageas Federal launches 'Golden Years Pension Plan' for secure retirement

Ageas Federal Life Insurance has launched a new pension plan that aims to provide a comprehensive solution for securing the financial futures of policyholders during their retirement years. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The ‘Golden Years Pension Plan’ is a Unit Linked, Non-Participating, Individual Pension Plan specifically designed to provide financial stability during retirement. Key features

Early Investment Booster provides additional allocations to encourage early retirement planning for those aged 18-35. Golden Waiver of Premium helps in retirement corpus accumulation for policyholders’ loved ones even after their demise. It allows entry ages of 18-70 years for the Classic Option and up to 60 years for the Golden Waiver of Premium Option.



Gives flexibility to choose premium payment options.



Gives guaranteed loyalty booster to boost investment.



The Bluechip Pension Fund invests in listed equities with the aim of generating high returns by investing in established and emerging blue-chip stocks with a good track record. The fund diversifies risk by investing across multiple sectors, making it an attractive choice for retirement planning.



Who should invest?



Early retirement planners (Ages 18-35): The plan offers an ‘Early Investment Booster’ feature that provides additional allocations to encourage early retirement planning for those aged 18-35.



Retirement security seekers: The plan is a Unit Linked, Non-Participating and Individual Pension Plan designed specifically for retirement security. It can help build a robust retirement corpus.



Beneficiary protection: The ‘Golden Waiver of Premium’ feature helps continue retirement corpus accumulation for policyholders’ loved ones even after their demise. This provides beneficiary protection.



Flexible retirement investors: The plan offers flexibility in premium payment options and the ability to choose between immediate or deferred annuity payouts. This caters to diverse retirement planning needs.



Long-term equity investors: The Bluechip Pension Fund invests in listed equities, aiming to generate high returns by investing in established and emerging blue-chip stocks. This makes it suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon.



Limited time offer



As a special introductory offer, the Bluechip Pension Fund is being launched with a flat NAV of Rs 10 per unit, providing investors an opportunity to enter at an attractive price level.



“We are thrilled to introduce the Golden Years Pension Plan, a product meticulously crafted to cater to the unique retirement needs of our Indian customers. This plan embodies innovation and a futuristic outlook with features like the Early Investment Booster, which aims to encourage young individuals aged 18-35 to start their retirement planning early by providing additional units,” said Khushali Girish, Deputy Vice President & Head of Products of Ageas Federal Life Insurance.

“The Golden Waiver of Premium option ensures future premiums are waived, thereby safeguarding the retirement plans of the policyholder’s loved ones in case of an unfortunate event. We believe this plan will set a new benchmark in retirement planning and provide peace of mind to countless families across the country,” she said.