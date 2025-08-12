Alembic consolidated net profit rises 10.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.03% to Rs 49.75 croreNet profit of Alembic rose 10.43% to Rs 61.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 55.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.03% to Rs 49.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales49.7550.78 -2 OPM %39.3840.17 -PBDT22.5921.87 3 PBT19.8019.37 2 NP61.6455.82 10
