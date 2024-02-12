Sensex (    %)
                        
Simmonds Marshall reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.55 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 11.07% to Rs 47.27 crore
Net profit of Simmonds Marshall reported to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 11.07% to Rs 47.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 42.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales47.2742.56 11 OPM %8.610.94 -PBDT1.74-1.87 LP PBT-0.11-3.59 97 NP1.55-3.57 LP
First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

