Simplex Infrastructures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 164.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.81% to Rs 360.75 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 72.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 470.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.90% to Rs 1388.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1873.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Simplex Infrastructures reported to Rs 164.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 96.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.81% to Rs 360.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 473.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.