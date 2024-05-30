EFC (I) consolidated net profit rises 216.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.51% to Rs 93.20 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 1242.13% to Rs 57.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 306.41% to Rs 419.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of EFC (I) rose 216.18% to Rs 27.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.51% to Rs 93.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 60.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.93.2060.32419.46103.2156.1358.2443.5353.6951.3829.11156.6041.6932.0013.5580.977.1927.958.8457.984.32