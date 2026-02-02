Monday, February 02, 2026 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's manufacturing PMI rebounds, consumer goods see upbeat sentiments

India's manufacturing PMI rebounds, consumer goods see upbeat sentiments

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

After losing growth traction at the end of 2025, Indian goods producers reported faster increases in new orders, output, employment and buying levels during January. Input prices rose to the greatest extent in four months, albeit one that was negligible by historical standards, while charge inflation eased further. Stock trends were mixed, with holdings of finished items falling as orders were often fulfilled from warehouses and pre-production inventories expanding due to input purchasing growth.

Rising from a two-year low of 55.0 in December to 55.4 in January, the seasonally adjusted HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) - a gauge of overall conditions derived from measures of new orders, output, employment, supplier delivery times and stocks of purchases - indicated a stronger improvement in the health of the sector. The PMI came in below the flash estimate released in late-January (56.8), but remained above its long-run average. Granular data showed consumer goods as the brightest area of India's manufacturing industry, with the slowest improvement in operating conditions seen in capital goods.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'B' group

Bharat Electronics gains after foreign broker hikes target price

Bharat Electronics gains after foreign broker hikes target price

Volumes jump at Latent View Analytics Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Latent View Analytics Ltd counter

Saksoft drops after Q3 PAT slides 19% QoQ to Rs 29 cr

Saksoft drops after Q3 PAT slides 19% QoQ to Rs 29 cr

Brahmaputra Infra rises after securing order worth Rs 69 crore

Brahmaputra Infra rises after securing order worth Rs 69 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 vs 2025Gold and Silver ETF CrashReaction on Budget 2026Stock to Watch TodayRelief For Senior Citizens in Budget 2026LTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026JKBOSE Class 11th Result OutQ3 Results Today