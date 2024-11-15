Sindhu Trade Links consolidated net profit rises 131.87% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.90% to Rs 369.55 croreNet profit of Sindhu Trade Links rose 131.87% to Rs 116.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 50.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.90% to Rs 369.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 396.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales369.55396.92 -7 OPM %-25.064.90 -PBDT136.9456.50 142 PBT128.4555.61 131 NP116.5450.26 132
