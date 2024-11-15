Vikas Ecotech consolidated net profit rises 61.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 46.90% to Rs 89.23 croreNet profit of Vikas Ecotech rose 61.02% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 46.90% to Rs 89.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales89.2360.74 47 OPM %5.389.05 -PBDT4.923.25 51 PBT3.952.35 68 NP2.851.77 61
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content