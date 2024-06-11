Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Singapore Exchange Market falls 0.39% on US rate concerns

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
The Singapore stock market finished session lower on Tuesday, 11 June 2024, extending yesterday selloff, as bets on early interest-rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve receded after strong US jobs figures
At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 12.87 points, or 0.39% to 3,309.21 after trading between 3,303.24 and 3,332.60. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers 332 to 257, with 1.45 billion securities worth S$1.14 billion changed hands.
Jardine Cycle & Carriage was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 1.45% to S$27.29. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 2.03% to S$1.93.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Banking stocks ended the day lower. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was down 0.28% at S$14.19 and United Overseas Bank sank 0.52% at S$30.57, while DBS Group Holdings added 0.22% to S$35.55.
ECONOMIC NEWS: The Business Sentiment Index in Singapore rose further in the third quarter as the wholesale sector saw slight improvements in optimism levels, according to a press release by the Singapore Commercial Credit Bureau (SCCB).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsModi 3.0 Cabinet Meeting LiveLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon