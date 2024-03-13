Sensex (    %)
                             
Singapore Market ends 0.61% higher

Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
The Singapore stock market finished session modestly higher on Wednesday. 13 March 2024, , on tracking overnight gains in the global markets, with shares in local lenders leading gains.
At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was up 19.25 points, or 0.61% to 3,160.72 after trading between 3,145.17 and 3,168.69. Volume of 1.55 billion shares worth S$1.34 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners 282 to 268.
Singapore Telecommunication was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 3.77% to S$2.48. Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 0.37% to S$2.70.
Banking stocks ended the day higher, with shares of DBS Group Holdings adding 1.28% to S$33.93. United Overseas Bank added 1.13% at S$28.60 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp was up 1.07% at S$13.23.
Shares of SMI Vantage surged 6% after the company purchased 200 Bitmain S19 crypto mining machines to ramp up capacity at its containerized digital mining facility in Malaysia.
First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

