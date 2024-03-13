China: Market falls 0.4%

At close of trade, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index declined by 0.4%, or 12.10 points, to 3,043.84. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 0.11%, or 2 points, to 1,768.56. The blue-chip CSI300 index climbed up 0.7%, or 25.13 points, to 3,572.36.

Country Garden Holdings fell 3.3%, as the Chinese property developer said funds for a 96 million yuan ($13 million) coupon payment due Tuesday were not fully in place and it planned to raise funds for the missed onshore coupon payment within 30-day grace period.

CURRENCY NEWS: China's yuan eased against the dollar on Wednesday. Prior to the market's opening, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.093 per U.S. dollar, firmer than the previous fix of 7.0963. In the spot market, the onshore yuan CNY=CFXS yuan was changing hands at 7.1876 at midday, 45 pips away from the previous late session close and 1.33% away from the midpoint.

Mainland China share market finished session in negative territory on Wednesday, 13 March 2024, amid some profit-taking after no policy surprise from the annual parliament meeting, with shares of property developers leading decline as Country Garden missed a coupon payment