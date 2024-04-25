Business Standard
Singapore Market falls 0.16%

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
The Singapore share market finished session lower on Thursday, 25 April 2024, snapping three days winning streak, as profit booking resumed on following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight after disappointing earnings forecasts from Facebook parent Meta Platforms
At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index fell 5.38 points, or 0.16% to 3,287.75 after trading between 3,249.01 and 3,290.01. Volume of 1.50 billion shares worth S$1.19 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers with 311 to 271.
Seatrium was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 2.32% to S$0.88. Keppel was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 3.51% to S$6.86.
Banking stocks ended the day mixed, with Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp rising 1.27% at S$14.33 and DBS Group Holdings gaining 0.2% to S$34.45, while United Overseas Bank fell 2% at S$30.52
First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

