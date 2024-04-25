Business Standard
Nifty indices to replace Ujjivan Financial Services with Juniper Hotels

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
The NSE Indices announced changes to the Nifty Microcap 250 and Nifty Total Market indices due to the amalgamation of Ujjivan Financial Services with Ujjivan Small Finance Bank. These changes will be implemented starting from the close of business on 2 May 2024, which is effective on May 3rd, 2024.
Ujjivan Financial Services will be removed from both the Nifty Microcap 250 and Nifty Total Market indices. To replace it, Juniper Hotels will be included in these indices.
First Published: Apr 25 2024 | 3:22 PM IST

