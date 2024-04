With effect from 31 March 2024

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise announced that Vinayak Chatterjee (DIN: 00008933), completed his second term as an Independent Director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise as of 31 March 2024 and consequently ceased to be an Independent Director and a Member of the Board of Directors of the Company effective from the closing hours of 31 March 2024.