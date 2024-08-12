Sintercom India standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.84% to Rs 20.88 crore

Net profit of Sintercom India rose 300.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.84% to Rs 20.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.20.8819.0117.1916.522.442.210.270.240.080.02