SK Finance standalone net profit rises 11.13% in the September 2024 quarter

SK Finance standalone net profit rises 11.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales rise 29.41% to Rs 588.55 crore

Net profit of SK Finance rose 11.13% to Rs 80.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 72.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 29.41% to Rs 588.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 454.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales588.55454.78 29 OPM %58.7163.12 -PBDT111.40103.77 7 PBT99.7595.41 5 NP80.7872.69 11

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 12:35 PM IST

