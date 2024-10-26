Business Standard
Lancor Holdings consolidated net profit rises 101.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Lancor Holdings consolidated net profit rises 101.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales rise 61.81% to Rs 57.41 crore

Net profit of Lancor Holdings rose 101.59% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 61.81% to Rs 57.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales57.4135.48 62 OPM %20.8516.15 -PBDT7.103.10 129 PBT6.372.57 148 NP3.811.89 102

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

