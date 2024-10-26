Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Macrotech Developers PAT zooms YoY to Rs 423 crore in Q2 FY25

Macrotech Developers PAT zooms YoY to Rs 423 crore in Q2 FY25

Image

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Macrotech Developers' consolidated net profit surged 109.46% to Rs 422.9 crore on 50.07% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 2,625.7 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The realtor reported pre-sales of Rs 4,290 crore in second quarter of FY25, recording a growth of 21% on a YoY basis. Collections grew by 11% YoY at Rs 3,070 crore during the quarter.

The company stated that it reported best ever quarterly pre-sales performance of Rs 4,290 crore despite the inauspicious Shradhh period falling in September this FY (vs October in FY24).

The firm sold land for Data Centre at Palava to a global data center major at Rs 120 million per acre, making the emergence of Palava as key data center hub. It also added four more projects in Pune and Bengaluru during the quarter with total GDV of Ra 5,500 crore.

 

Profit before tax stood at Rs 559.9 crore in September 2024 quarter, registering a growth of 111.12% on YoY basis.

Total expenses spiked 42.95% YoY to Rs 2,124.1 crore during the quarter. Cost of projects stood at Rs 1,572 crore (up 57.36% YoY) and employee benefits expense came in at Rs 140.3 (up 21.68% YoY).

Abhishek Lodha, MD & CEO, Macrotech Developers, said, We achieved our best ever quarterly Pre-sales performance of INR 42.9bn in Q2FY25 which is a seasonally weak quarter due to Monsoons. Additionally, the quarter was impacted by the inauspicious Shraddh period in September this year (vs. October in FY24) as well as excessive rains. Despite this disruption, we achieved our 3rd consecutive quarter of Rs 40bn+ pre-sales showcasing the consistency and predictability in our business model.

What was heartening to note is that these strong Pre-sales have come along side robust embedded EBITDA margins of 34% indicating a continued strong profitability in the underlying business. We have achieved INR 83bn of Pre-sales in H1FY25 and with the festive season well underway, we are on track to achieve our guidance of INR 175bn Pre-sales for FY25. Early signs of festive season suggest robust demand for quality branded housing on the back of strong affordability and consumer optimism. Intense competition among mortgage providers coupled with the expected downward trajectory for rate cycle in the 2HFY25 will provide further tailwind for the sector especially in the mid-income segment where we have a sizeable presence.

Macrotech Developers (Lodha Group) is among the largest real estate developer in India that delivers with scale since 1980s. Core business of Lodha Group is residential real estate development with a focus on affordable and mid-income housing.

More From This Section

Bandhan Bank Q2 PAT jumps 30% to Rs 937 cr

Bandhan Bank Q2 PAT jumps 30% to Rs 937 cr

Board of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust recommends final dividend

Board of Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust recommends final dividend

Time Technoplast board OKs raising Rs 1,000 cr via QIP

Time Technoplast board OKs raising Rs 1,000 cr via QIP

Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 11.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 11.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Mindspace Business Parks REIT standalone net profit declines 31.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Mindspace Business Parks REIT standalone net profit declines 31.30% in the September 2024 quarter

The scrip rose 1.53% to close at Rs 1,081.50 on Friday, 25 October 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, 2nd Test Day 3: Jaiswal reaches his fifty, IND build on post lunch

IncomeTax Return, ITR

Govt extends ITR filing deadline for corporates by 15 days till November 15

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Not even a brick will be laid if Congress wins Budhni: Chouhan's son

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani group's Dubai-based firm to buy ITD Cementation for Rs 3,204 cr

Board exams, 10th Boards, 12th Boards

Recruitment test for grade 4 posts in Assam to be conducted on Oct 27

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon