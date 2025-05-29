Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arman Holdings standalone net profit rises 1200.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Arman Holdings standalone net profit rises 1200.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Sales rise 382.89% to Rs 3.67 crore

Net profit of Arman Holdings rose 1200.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 382.89% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.40% to Rs 3.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.670.76 383 3.674.39 -16 OPM %3.541.32 --0.540.68 - PBDT0.130.01 1200 -0.020.03 PL PBT0.130.01 1200 -0.020.03 PL NP0.130.01 1200 -0.020.02 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wireless Tele-density in India increases to 82.01% in April-25

Wireless Tele-density in India increases to 82.01% in April-25

N K Textile Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

N K Textile Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Potato inflation elevated at 54% in FY25, Tomato prices see heavy volatility

Potato inflation elevated at 54% in FY25, Tomato prices see heavy volatility

STL Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

STL Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

RBI sustains efforts towards accelerating global outreach of India's domestic payment systems

RBI sustains efforts towards accelerating global outreach of India's domestic payment systems

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon