Skanray selects Tata Elxsi for transformation in diagnostic imaging and critical care solutions

Skanray, a leading global MedTech R&D and Manufacturing company specialising in diagnostic imaging, critical care and surgery/OT solutions, has chosen Tata Elxsi as a strategic partner for advanced surgical imaging core technology and software platform development. This collaboration aims to revolutionise diagnosis and treatment by leveraging cutting-edge technology modules, making them predictable, accurate, and consistent.

Skanray is actively pursuing a long-term strategy to expand its portfolio by including new device families and modalities. This initiative aims to build a suite of reusable modules and components for medical devices, alongside the development of an advanced analytics cloud platform.