Skanray selects Tata Elxsi for transformation in diagnostic imaging and critical care solutions

Skanray, a leading global MedTech R&D and Manufacturing company specialising in diagnostic imaging, critical care and surgery/OT solutions, has chosen Tata Elxsi as a strategic partner for advanced surgical imaging core technology and software platform development. This collaboration aims to revolutionise diagnosis and treatment by leveraging cutting-edge technology modules, making them predictable, accurate, and consistent.
Skanray is actively pursuing a long-term strategy to expand its portfolio by including new device families and modalities. This initiative aims to build a suite of reusable modules and components for medical devices, alongside the development of an advanced analytics cloud platform.
Tata Elxsi will lead a software platform-led approach to diagnostics that will support all imaging, critical care and surgical systems from the Skanray family, ensuring interoperability, compatibility and multimodal functionality. This platform will also incorporate the latest technologies and process efficiencies from AI and GenAI.
