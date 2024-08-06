BLS Intl jumps after Q1 PAT rises 70% YoY to Rs 121 cr in FY25

BLS International Services rallied 8.17% to Rs 377.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 70.16% to Rs 120.78 crore inQ1 FY25 as compared with Rs 70.98 crore in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 28.47% YoY to Rs 492.66 crore during the quarter. The growth was mainly driven by the Visa & Consular business which witnessed a robust growth of 35.9% YoY in revenue. Profi before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 134.70, up 67.47% as compared with Rs 80.43 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp During the quarter, EBITDA jumped 67.47% to Rs 134.70 crore as against Rs 80.43 crore recorded in the first quarter of FY24. EBITDA margin expanded by 615 bps to 27% during the quarter as compared with 20.9% in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 28.47% YoY to Rs 492.66 crore during the quarter. The growth was mainly driven by the Visa & Consular business which witnessed a robust growth of 35.9% YoY in revenue.

Revenue from Visa & Consular Business witnessed 35.9% growth to Rs 414.1 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 304.8 crore in Q1 FY24. The said business contributes around 85% of the total revenue.

During the quarter, no. of visa applications increased by 18.0% to 8.50 lakhs.

Revenue from digital business fell marginally YoY to Rs 78.5 crore during the quarter. EBITDA of the digital business grew by 30.7% YoY to Rs. 11.9 crore during the quarter from Rs 9.1 crore in Q1FY24 and margin expanded to 15.2% against 11.6% recorded in Q1FY24. The said business contributes approximately 16% of the total revenue.

BLS International Services is global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens. It operates in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa, and retail services since 2005. The company works with over 46 client governments including diplomatic missions, embassies & consulates and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News