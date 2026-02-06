Friday, February 06, 2026 | 11:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Life Insurance Corporation of India counter

Volumes jump at Life Insurance Corporation of India counter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Life Insurance Corporation of India witnessed volume of 11.24 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 71889 shares

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, Medplus Health Services Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 February 2026.

Life Insurance Corporation of India witnessed volume of 11.24 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 71889 shares. The stock increased 7.37% to Rs.902.35. Volumes stood at 41256 shares in the last session.

 

Go Digit General Insurance Ltd registered volume of 1.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8459 shares. The stock slipped 0.80% to Rs.310.10. Volumes stood at 12564 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd recorded volume of 45253 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3647 shares. The stock lost 2.05% to Rs.10,681.00. Volumes stood at 7789 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Nifty and Sensex LIVE Updates, Friday

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 360 pts; RBI holds repo rate, eyes higher inflation ahead

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

Trade deals to support India's growth despite global risks: RBI governor

FDA

FDA to act against companies selling 'illegal copycat drugs', chief says

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Rate sensitive shares trade mixed; PSU Bank index down 2% post RBI policy

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump gives his 'total endorsement' to Japan's Takaichi ahead of elections

Medplus Health Services Ltd recorded volume of 52599 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4457 shares. The stock gained 0.50% to Rs.866.70. Volumes stood at 3468 shares in the last session.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd witnessed volume of 43652 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4775 shares. The stock increased 7.72% to Rs.1,663.00. Volumes stood at 2576 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE Indices launches Nifty MidSmallcap400 50:50 Index

NSE Indices launches Nifty MidSmallcap400 50:50 Index

RBI revises FY26 GDP growth forecast to 7.4% from 7.3% earlier

RBI revises FY26 GDP growth forecast to 7.4% from 7.3% earlier

Sayaji Hotels (Indore) rises after Q3 PAT jumps 29% YoY to Rs 6 cr

Sayaji Hotels (Indore) rises after Q3 PAT jumps 29% YoY to Rs 6 cr

RBI holds interest rate steady at 5.25%

RBI holds interest rate steady at 5.25%

Bharti Airtel Q3 PAT tumbles 55% YoY to Rs 6,630 cr; ARPU climbs over 5% to Rs 259

Bharti Airtel Q3 PAT tumbles 55% YoY to Rs 6,630 cr; ARPU climbs over 5% to Rs 259

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC MeetingCrypto Market CrashTorrent Pharma Stock Trading StrategySBI Q3 Results PreviewLIC Q3 ResultRBI MPC Repo RatesGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today