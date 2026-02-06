Volumes jump at Life Insurance Corporation of India counter
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, Medplus Health Services Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 06 February 2026.
Life Insurance Corporation of India witnessed volume of 11.24 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 71889 shares. The stock increased 7.37% to Rs.902.35. Volumes stood at 41256 shares in the last session.
Go Digit General Insurance Ltd registered volume of 1.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 15.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8459 shares. The stock slipped 0.80% to Rs.310.10. Volumes stood at 12564 shares in the last session.
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd recorded volume of 45253 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3647 shares. The stock lost 2.05% to Rs.10,681.00. Volumes stood at 7789 shares in the last session.
Medplus Health Services Ltd recorded volume of 52599 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 11.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4457 shares. The stock gained 0.50% to Rs.866.70. Volumes stood at 3468 shares in the last session.
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd witnessed volume of 43652 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4775 shares. The stock increased 7.72% to Rs.1,663.00. Volumes stood at 2576 shares in the last session.
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 11:17 AM IST