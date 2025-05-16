Friday, May 16, 2025 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SKF India soars after recording nearly 86% sequential rise in Q4 PAT

SKF India soars after recording nearly 86% sequential rise in Q4 PAT

Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

SKF India jumped 6.37% to Rs 4579.05 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 203.28 crore in Q4 FY25, which is an increase of 85.6% as compared with the PAT of Rs 109.50 crore posted in Q3 FY25.

The companys consolidated net profit is higher by 16% on year-on-year (YoY) basis. PAT in the same period last year was Rs 175.23 crore.

Net sales rose by 0.8% YoY to Rs 1,213.37 crore during the quarter.

Total operating expenditure fell by 6.2% to Rs 928.83 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 990.04 crore in Q4 FY24. Depreciation costs increased by 15.6% YoY to Rs 21.83 crore in the fourth quarter.

 

Profit before tax in Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 275.65 crore, up by 20.1% from Rs 229.61 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

For FY25, SKF India has registered a net profit of Rs 565.91 crore (up 2.6% YoY) and revenue from operations of Rs 4,919.92 crore (up 7.7% YoY).

SKF India, a subsidiary of the global SKF Group, manufactures bearings and related components at its facility in Pune, Maharashtra.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 16 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

