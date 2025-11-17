Monday, November 17, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SKF India soars as Q2 PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 106 cr

SKF India soars as Q2 PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 106 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

SKF India soared 7.28% to Rs 2,138.05 after the firm reported a 11.99% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 105.49 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 94.19 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 5.21% year on year to Rs 1,309.06 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax for the second quarter of FY26 stood at Rs 140.62 crore, registering a 10.89% jump from Rs 126.88 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses rose by 2.26% YoY to Rs 1,166.46 crore in the second quarter of FY26. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 377.25 crore (up 20.53% YoY) and employee benefit expense was at Rs 99.13 crore (up 19.96% YoY) during the period under review.

 

Shailesh Kumar Sharma, MD of SKF India, said the companys latest quarter marks a pivotal transition as it moves into two independent, agile organizations following its demerger.

Despite a dynamic business environment, SKF India posted a 5.2% year-on-year revenue increase, reflecting resilient performance backed by operational excellence and customer-centricity.

Sharma said the demerger provides strategic clarity to sharpen priorities, accelerate growth, and unlock greater value for all stakeholders.

He added that SKF Automotive will focus on Indias mobility transformationranging from EVs and two-wheelers to advanced safety technologieswhile SKF Industrial will concentrate on enhancing reliability across infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing sectors.

With this new structure, we are better positioned to serve our customers with proximity, precision, and purpose, while building a future-ready organization aligned with Indias industrial growth ambitions, Sharma said.

SKF Indias demerger, approved by shareholders and sanctioned by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), has formally separated the company into two focused entities SKF Industrial and SKF Automotive each operating with independent boards and governance structures. SKF Industrial will drive growth across manufacturing, railways, renewables, cement, and heavy engineering, backed by planned investments of Rs 8,0009,500 million by 2030, including the establishment of a new manufacturing facility in Pune by 2028.

Meanwhile, SKF Automotive will focus on Indias evolving mobility ecosystem, with Rs 4,1005,100 million earmarked by 2030 to expand capacities in EV, two-wheeler, and wheel-end bearing segments across Haridwar, Pune, and Bangalore. Both entities will continue to benefit from SKFs global technological capabilities, digital platforms, and sustainability initiatives while operating with strategic autonomy to drive innovation and performance. For investors, the demerger offers clearer business visibility, improved capital allocation, and access to distinct value streams in two fast-growing sectors of the Indian economy.

SKF India, a subsidiary of the global SKF Group, manufactures bearings and related components at its facility in Pune, Maharashtra.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

