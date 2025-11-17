Monday, November 17, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oil India Q2 PAT drops 43% YoY to Rs 1,044 crore; declares dividend of Rs 3.50/sh

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Oil India reported standalone net profit declined 43.1% to Rs 1,044.02 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 1,834.07 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) rose 4.01% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,456.64 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,317.59 crore, down 42.85% from Rs 2,305.36 crore in the year-ago period.

Crude oil revenue dropped 11.73% YoY to Rs 3,512.25 crore, while natural gas revenue rose 6.88% to Rs 1,418.65 crore. Pipeline transportation income surged 226.77% to Rs 444.87 crore. LPG revenue increased 7.05% to Rs 46.33 crore, whereas renewable energy income rose 3.75% to Rs 34.62 crore.

 

Operating margin narrowed to 13.69% from 30.43%, while net profit margin shrank to 19.13% from 33.23% in Q2 FY25.

Oil and oil-equivalent gas production stood at 1.652 MMTOE in Q2 FY26, broadly steady against 1.674 MMTOE in Q2 FY25. Numaligarh Refinery Ltd recorded crude throughput of 753 TMT, up from 683 TMT last year, with capacity utilization at 100.38%.

NRL commissioned Indias first 2G bioethanol plant using bamboo as feedstock during the quarter. Oil India also achieved mechanical completion of the NumaligarhSiliguri Product Pipeline. Force majeure was lifted in November 2025 for the Area-1 Offshore LNG Block in Mozambique, where Oil India holds a 4% participating interest.

Meanwhile, the board declared an interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per share (35% of paid-up capital) for FY26. The dividend will be paid on or before 14 December 2025, with 21 November 2025 set as the record date.

Oil India is engaged in exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, transportation of crude oil, and production of LPG. It also provides various E&P-related services for oil blocks.

Shares of Oil India rose 0.73% to Rs 172.30 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

