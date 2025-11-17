Monday, November 17, 2025 | 09:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRIS Business Services Ltd Falls 5%

IRIS Business Services Ltd Falls 5%

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

IRIS Business Services Ltd has added 8.67% over last one month compared to 3.31% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.89% rise in the SENSEX

IRIS Business Services Ltd lost 5% today to trade at Rs 338.25. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.29% to quote at 35310.8. The index is up 3.31 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ceinsys Tech Ltd decreased 3.44% and Digitide Solutions Ltd lost 2.37% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 16.08 % over last one year compared to the 9.18% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

IRIS Business Services Ltd has added 8.67% over last one month compared to 3.31% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.89% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 816 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2949 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 573.65 on 14 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 229.1 on 23 May 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Spikes 6.98%

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd Spikes 6.98%

RBI announces trade relief measures for exporters to mitigate the impact of trade disruptions

RBI announces trade relief measures for exporters to mitigate the impact of trade disruptions

Bharat Ekansh reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Bharat Ekansh reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

National Highways Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 50.46% in the September 2025 quarter

National Highways Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 50.46% in the September 2025 quarter

Uma Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Uma Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.23 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon