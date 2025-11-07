Marsons consolidated net profit rises 23.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 55.28% to Rs 59.80 croreNet profit of Marsons rose 23.16% to Rs 9.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 55.28% to Rs 59.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales59.8038.51 55 OPM %14.3315.11 -PBDT9.417.61 24 PBT9.207.47 23 NP9.207.47 23
