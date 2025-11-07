Friday, November 07, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Marsons consolidated net profit rises 23.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Marsons consolidated net profit rises 23.16% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales rise 55.28% to Rs 59.80 crore

Net profit of Marsons rose 23.16% to Rs 9.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 55.28% to Rs 59.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales59.8038.51 55 OPM %14.3315.11 -PBDT9.417.61 24 PBT9.207.47 23 NP9.207.47 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 4.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 4.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Birla Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 90.48 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Birla Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 90.48 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Batliboi consolidated net profit rises 1.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Batliboi consolidated net profit rises 1.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Voler Car standalone net profit declines 50.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Voler Car standalone net profit declines 50.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 4.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Aditya Vision standalone net profit rises 4.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon