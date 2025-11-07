Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 4.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.95% to Rs 9461.41 croreNet profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings rose 4.64% to Rs 549.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 525.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.95% to Rs 9461.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8090.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales9461.418090.16 17 OPM %53.9356.28 -PBDT1714.311587.04 8 PBT1631.761512.68 8 NP549.92525.54 5
