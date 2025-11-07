Power Finance Corporation consolidated net profit rises 8.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.67% to Rs 28752.18 croreNet profit of Power Finance Corporation rose 8.31% to Rs 5743.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5302.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.67% to Rs 28752.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25518.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales28752.1825518.46 13 OPM %95.2199.36 -PBDT10072.689380.90 7 PBT10057.369367.86 7 NP5743.255302.43 8
