Tuesday, August 25, 2026 | 05:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

August 31 ITR DeadlinePaytm Share PriceGold-Silver PriceZoox vs TeslaHindustan Copper ShareVodafone Idea ShareUS Visa Bulletin September 2026Bank HolidayDelhi Weather
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Skyways Air Services IPO subscribed 2.46 times

Skyways Air Services IPO subscribed 2.46 times

Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

The offer received bids for 7.26 crore shares as against 2.95 crore shares on offer.

Skyways Air Services received bids for 7,26,29,400 shares as against 2,95,83,600 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 25 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 2.46 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 August 2026 and will close on 27 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 131 and 138 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 100 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The offer comprises a fresh issue as well as OFS by the selling shareholders. The fresh issue comprises issue of 28,89,8300 equity shares of Rs 10 each and the offer for sale comprise sale of 1,33,33,300 equity shares of Rs 10 each

 

Of the net proceeds from fresh issue the company will utilize Rs 216.7867 crore towards repayment of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company & its subsidiary and Rs 130 crore towards funding incremental working capital requirements and balance general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Skyways Air Services on Friday, 24 August 2026, raised Rs 174.54 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted1.26 crore shares at Rs 138 each to 17 anchor investors.

Also Read

Zee Entertainment, Zee, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ZEEL

Zee approaches SAT seeking one-day extension to complete fundraise

Supreme Court

WB SIR: SC directs EC to submit data on appeals pending before tribunals

Swiggy, quick commerce

Swiggy gears up for inventory-led qcom model after shareholder nod

Suzlon Group

Suzlon's ₹10,500 crore Andhra Pradesh wind energy projects on track

IHCl

OHL merger earnings accretive, expands IHCL's presence in South Indiapremium

Skyways Air Services (SASL), provides comprehensive suite of services, including air freight forwarding, ocean freight forwarding, trucking, warehousing, custom broking, technology driven express cargo and parcel delivery and a wide range of value-added services (VAS).

The company has performance-based agreements with several leading global airlines, including Qatar Airways, Saudi Cargo, Air India Cargo, Turkish airlines and Lufthansa.

In FY26, revenue from operations, about 77.02% is from air cargo services, 15.02% from ocean cargo services, 5.79% from express cargo & parcel, 1.38% from trucking, 0.61% from value added services, 0.13% from warehousing and 0.05% from sale of products (commerce and other retail products).

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 41.01 crore and sales of Rs 2,812.90 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Annu Projects IPO subscribed 34%

Annu Projects IPO subscribed 34%

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO subscribed 1.85 times

Symbiotec Pharmalab IPO subscribed 1.85 times

Sensex gains 287 points, Nifty ends above 24,300 after volatile session

Sensex gains 287 points, Nifty ends above 24,300 after volatile session

Sensex settles 287 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,300 level

Sensex settles 287 pts higher; Nifty ends above 24,300 level

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index gains 0.85%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index gains 0.85%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 5:31 PM IST