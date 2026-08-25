Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index gains 0.85%

Nifty Pharma index closed up 0.85% at 26564 today. The index has gained 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Laurus Labs Ltd added 3.62%, Divis Laboratories Ltd rose 2.92% and Biocon Ltd gained 1.91%. The Nifty Pharma index has soared 19.00% over last one year compared to the 2.54% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 0.75% and Nifty India Consumption index added 0.70% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.48% to close at 24334.55 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.37% to close at 77656.09 today.

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