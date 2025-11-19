Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RPSG Ventures to acquire 40% stake in FSP Design

RPSG Ventures to acquire 40% stake in FSP Design

Image

Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

RPSG Ventures said that its board has approved the proposed acquisition of 40% of the total issued and paid-up share capital of FSP Design, at an enterprise value of Rs 455.17 crore.

The consideration for the acquisition of the aforementioned stake will be payable in cash.

Accordingly, a share subscription has been executed between the company, FSP Design, Messrs. Falguni Shane Peacock, Shane Jude Peacock, Hemen Rashmi Vimadalal and Siddharth Bharat Gandhi.

The company has also executed a shareholders agreement with FSP Design, Falguni Shane Peacock and Shane Jude Peacock.

Further, the company also has the right to acquire an additional 10% of the total issued and paid-up share capital of FSP Design, within 18 to 24 months from the completion of the proposed transaction.

 

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE, November 19, 2025

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks recover; Sensex zooms 266 pts, Nifty atop 25,970; Groww sinks 10%

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

No green card for those relying on US support: What the new rule could mean

Donald Trump, Trump

From Trump to lawmakers: Who said what in fight to release Epstein files

MK Stalin, Stalin

Stalin slams Centre's 'no metro' move for Madurai, Coimbatore as revenge

United States, Moody's Ratings, US flag

LIVE news: Texas guv designates 2 Muslim groups as terrorist, criminal organisations

FSP Design is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, sale and distribution of apparel and accessories through their luxury brand Falguni Shane Peacock / FSP and other associated intellectual properties sold at retail outlets via exclusive brand outlets, multi brand outlets stores and online sales in India and overseas. The company had recorded revenue of Rs 91.75 crore during the financial year 2024-25.

RPSG Ventures stated that the acquisition of strategic stake in FSP Design will enable the company to foray into the luxury couture and lifestyle segment, and will be a significant milestone towards its objective of building a diverse portfolio in the luxury fashion and lifestyle space.

RPSG Ventures is a part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka group. The company holds investments in entities of the group operating in various sectors such as IT-related services, business process outsourcing, FMCG, real estate, etc. The company also ventured into sports business in FY21 through its subsidiaries, owning teams in different sports such as cricket, football and table tennis. The company also provides IT consultancy and support services to group entities in the power vertical (engaged in electricity generation and distribution) and generates stable income out of the same.

The scrip shed 0.31% to currently trade at Rs 820.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Choice Intl gains after arm acquires 100% stake in Ayoleeza Consultant

Choice Intl gains after arm acquires 100% stake in Ayoleeza Consultant

Knowledge Marine gains on securing Rs 384-cr green tug order from Visakhapatnam Port Authority

Knowledge Marine gains on securing Rs 384-cr green tug order from Visakhapatnam Port Authority

Volumes soar at Emami Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Emami Ltd counter

KMEW receives LoA worth Rs 384 cr from Visakhapatnam Port Authority

KMEW receives LoA worth Rs 384 cr from Visakhapatnam Port Authority

Baromters pare losses; Nifty trades above 25,950 mark

Baromters pare losses; Nifty trades above 25,950 mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share PriceGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon