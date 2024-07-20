Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SMIFS Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 516.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sales rise 30.74% to Rs 15.78 crore
Net profit of SMIFS Capital Markets rose 516.67% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.74% to Rs 15.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales15.7812.07 31 OPM %-3.04-6.63 -PBDT1.370.15 813 PBT1.330.08 1563 NP0.370.06 517
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Gujarat CM Patel visits Sardar Sarovar Narmada Project to take stock

Microsoft outage: IndiGo cancels 93 flights; systems limp back to recovery

Nudged out amid current controversy: Cong on UPSC chairman resignation

Tea industry seeks higher RoDTEP rates to make exports competitive overseas

LG claims Kejriwal's health decline due to 'willful low calorie intake'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon