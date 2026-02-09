Monday, February 09, 2026 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SMS Pharma edges higher after Q3 PAT rises nearly 29% YoY

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 3:56 PM IST

SMS Pharmaceuticals added 1.44% to Rs 320.55 after the company reported 28.7% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 23.47 crore on a 21.4% increase in net sales to Rs 210.45 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Total operating expenses for the period under review aggregated to Rs 166.80 crore, up 19.0% YoY.

PBIDT improved by 34.1% to Rs 47.40 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 35.34 crore in Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 31.16 crore, up by 38.9% from Rs 22.44 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

SMS Pharmaceuticals is a diversified and integrated pharmaceutical company specializing in APIs and intermediates for global customers. The company operates two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Vizag.

 

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 3:56 PM IST

