Ram Ratna Wires climbs after Q3 PAT surges 73% YoY to Rs 31 cr

Ram Ratna Wires rallied 6.66% to Rs 316.40 after the company reported a 73.1% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.28 crore on 43.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,277.93 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before exceptional item and tax increased 97.87% YoY to Rs 47.45 crore during the quarter. The company reported exceptional loss of Rs 3.56 crore in Q3 FY26, related to labour code compliance.

EBITDA stood at Rs 72 crore in Q3 FY26, registering the growth of 84.9% compared with Rs 39 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 5.6% in Q3 FY26 as against 4.4% in Q3 FY25.

During the quarter 92% of revenue contributed from domestic region while 8% revenue came from exports.

Mahendrakumar Kabra, MD said, We are delighted to report yet another quarter of exceptional performance, led by rising demandfor copper tubes driven by the growth in the HVAC industry. This segment has seen its contributionto revenues increase from 17% last year to 27% this quarter, driving profitability and underscoringour focus on expanding domestic capacity and reducing import reliance. To further strengthen thissegment, Inner Grooved Tube (IGT) manufacturing is currently in progress and at the evaluation stage.

At the same time, copper winding wires continue to benefit from Indias electrification push andthe rapid expansion of power transmission and distribution infrastructure, resulting in robustgrowth across our portfolio. Our consolidated revenue for this quarter grew by 43.8% year-on-year,with Operating EBITDA rising 84.9% and Profit After Tax improving 72.5%, reflecting operationalexcellence and disciplined execution.

Looking ahead, strong demand momentum supported by industry tailwinds and capacity additionswill continue to drive growth. In addition, developments in our joint venture and subsidiary areadvancing well and will further enhance our growth trajectory. We remain committed to deliveringsustainable value for all our stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the change in designation of Rajeev Maheshwari from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company to senior vice president (Accounts & Taxation) with effect from April 01, 2026, consequent to this change Maheshwari will cease to be the CFO of the Company from the closure of business hours on March 31, 2026.

Additionally, the board approved the appointment of Iqbal Singh Saggu, as senior vice president (Finance) and CFO with effect from April 01, 2026.

Iqbal Singh Saggu is a qualified chartered accountant with over 23 years of experience in handling treasury department, plant & finance operations, strategic planning, capital structuring, and regulatory compliance with expertise in driving profitability and optimizing capital.

Ram Ratna Wires (RRWL) is a prominent part of RR Global, a leading conglomerate in the electrical and copper industry. The company manufactures super enameled copper winding wires in India that offers a wide range of sizes under its brand, RR Shramik.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News