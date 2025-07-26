Sobha consolidated net profit rises 124.75% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 33.03% to Rs 851.93 croreNet profit of Sobha rose 124.75% to Rs 13.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 33.03% to Rs 851.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 640.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales851.93640.40 33 OPM %2.808.73 -PBDT42.3131.46 34 PBT18.6511.10 68 NP13.626.06 125
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content