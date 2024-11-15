Filatex Fashions consolidated net profit rises 22.78% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.88% to Rs 37.13 croreNet profit of Filatex Fashions rose 22.78% to Rs 2.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.88% to Rs 37.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales37.1345.77 -19 OPM %10.216.60 -PBDT3.402.66 28 PBT3.062.53 21 NP2.211.80 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content