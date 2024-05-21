Business Standard
Solid Stone Company consolidated net profit declines 12.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 15.45% to Rs 7.28 crore
Net profit of Solid Stone Company declined 12.12% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.45% to Rs 7.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 44.07% to Rs 0.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.01% to Rs 24.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.288.61 -15 24.0230.80 -22 OPM %14.4214.05 -17.3612.66 - PBDT0.530.65 -18 2.011.70 18 PBT0.300.43 -30 1.120.83 35 NP0.290.33 -12 0.850.59 44
First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

