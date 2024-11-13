Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTIMindtree inaugurates new facility in Houston, TX

LTIMindtree inaugurates new facility in Houston, TX

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

LTIMindtree announced that it has expanded its presence in the United States with the inauguration of its new facility in Houston, TX.

The 6,500-square-foot facility will serve as a major hub for innovation with LTIMindtree's Houston-based clients. It is intended to foster stronger collaboration with the energy and oil & gas companies that leverage LTIMindtree's technology solutions and services to grow their businesses. By strengthening its presence in the region, LTIMindtree is furthering its vision of becoming a long-term part of the Houston community as well as a partner of choice to help companies transform into intelligent enterprises.

The official ribbon-cutting ceremony, held on November 12, 2024, featured representatives from LTIMindtree as well as several key figures within the Houston area, including Brad Mushinski, Director of Constituent Services, Houston City Council District G attending on behalf of Councilmember Mary Nan Huffman and D. C. Manjunath, Consul General of India, Houston.

 

Located alongside other leading technology providers in the Northwest Houston region, the facility will be used to develop AI, digital transformation, environmental, social and governance (ESG) solutions. The company will also host joint innovation workshops and design thinking sessions here. The facility will also serve as a training site to upskill the company's as well as client's talent on next-generation technologies and solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

BlackBuck IPO opens today: GMP turns flat; should you subscribe or wait?

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts lower at 78,600; Nifty at 23,800; M&M, Maruti weigh

delhi fog today, delhi air quality

LIVE news: Thick smog coats Delhi-NCR; AQI falls to 'severe' category

Student protest over the NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations issue in New Delhi | File Photo: PTI

Prayagraj UPPSC protest: Cops register FIR against 12 for vandalisation

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

Biden govt sidesteps its 30-day deadline for Israel to improve Gaza aid

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon