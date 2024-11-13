United Drilling Tools consolidated net profit rises 79.22% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 55.62% to Rs 48.85 croreNet profit of United Drilling Tools rose 79.22% to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 55.62% to Rs 48.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales48.8531.39 56 OPM %15.5015.42 -PBDT7.354.85 52 PBT6.203.58 73 NP4.142.31 79
