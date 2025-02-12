Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 05:38 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Som Distilleries & Breweries allots 30.30 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Som Distilleries & Breweries allots 30.30 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 5:34 PM IST
Som Distilleries & Breweries has allotted 30,30,300 equity shares on conversion of warrants on 12 February 2025.

Consequent to this conversion of warrants, 12,71,216 (post split 31,78,040) warrants remain outstanding and these warrant holders are entitled to get their warrants converted into equal number of equity shares of the Company by paying remaining 75% i.e., Rs.206.25/- (post split Rs. 82.50/- each) per warrant within 18 months from the date of allotment of Warrants.

Pursuant to present conversion, the issued, subscribed and paid up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs.40,69,46,544/- consisting of 203473272 equity shares of Rs.2/- each.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yasho Industries raises Rs 125 cr via preferential allotment of shares

Yasho Industries raises Rs 125 cr via preferential allotment of shares

Jubilant FoodWorks drops after Q3 PAT slumps 24% YoY to Rs 496 cr

Jubilant FoodWorks drops after Q3 PAT slumps 24% YoY to Rs 496 cr

Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Pritika Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 5.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 65.49% in the December 2024 quarter

Yamuna Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 65.49% in the December 2024 quarter

R K Swamy consolidated net profit declines 35.41% in the December 2024 quarter

R K Swamy consolidated net profit declines 35.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon