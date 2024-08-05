Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co standalone net profit rises 96.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.26% to Rs 1.59 crore

Net profit of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co rose 96.55% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.26% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.591.1571.0753.041.240.721.070.551.140.58