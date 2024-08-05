Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co standalone net profit rises 96.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.26% to Rs 1.59 croreNet profit of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co rose 96.55% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.26% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.591.15 38 OPM %71.0753.04 -PBDT1.240.72 72 PBT1.070.55 95 NP1.140.58 97
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content