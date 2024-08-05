Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co standalone net profit rises 96.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 38.26% to Rs 1.59 crore
Net profit of Hardcastle & Waud Mfg Co rose 96.55% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 38.26% to Rs 1.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.591.15 38 OPM %71.0753.04 -PBDT1.240.72 72 PBT1.070.55 95 NP1.140.58 97
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bangladesh crisis LIVE: Sheikh Hasina's helicopter heading to India after protestors storm residence

Paris Olympics 2024: Hockey semifinal full schedule, live timings streaming

UPI transactions jump 36% to Rs 60 trn in Apr-Jun qtr: MoS Finance

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 10: IND 2-2 ROU in table tennis RO16; Manika to play final tie

HC dismisses Kejriwal's plea challenging CBI arrest in liquor policy scam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon