Som Distilleries commissions wraparound equipment at Bhopal facility

The newly installed wraparound equipment represents a milestone achievement in streamlining our production processes and enhancing overall efficiency. With this innovative technology in place, we anticipate an increase in operational efficiency by approximately 25%.

Designed to seamlessly integrate into existing production lines, the wraparound equipment offers advanced features and capabilities. Its precision engineering ensures precise wrapping and sealing of products, minimizing downtime and maximizing throughput.

Som Distilleries & Breweries announced the successful commissioning of state-of-the-art wraparound packaging equipment at its Bhopal canning facility.