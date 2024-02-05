Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Som Distilleries &amp; Breweries updates on Karnataka operations

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Achieves 51% YTD growth
Som Distilleries & Breweries announced an impressive 51% year-to-date volume growth in the state of Karnataka for the current financial year as compared to the same period last financial year. This significant achievement underscores the company's commitment to delivering excellence and meeting the evolving needs of our valued customers.
The company said, "The impressive surge in volume reflects our steadfast dedication to innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence. Through strategic initiatives, robust partnerships, and a customer-centric approach, we have successfully expanded our market presence and strengthened our position as a key player in Karnataka."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Aqua Kline's Bengaluru Success in the Water Filter Industry: A Testament to Customer Satisfaction

Embracing Excellence: Royale Impex's Pioneering Journey Towards Innovation, Sustainability, and Customer Satisfaction

Travel2Agent.com has been honored with the esteemed India Travel Award for Customer Service Excellence in Outbound Tourism by DDPL TravTalk

KNOLSKAPE and MCMC win the GOLD Award in the 'Simulation Technology' category at the Brandon Hall Group Awards 2023

CAHO and PFPSF Launch Patient Advisory Councils (PACs) to Promote Patient Involvement on World Patient Safety Day 2023

Metropolis Healthcare Q3 PAT drops 24% YoY to Rs 27 cr

Eugia US Manufacturing to dispose its assets to Empower Clinic Services New Jersey

Va Tech Wabag wins order of USD 33.5 mn in Saudi Arabia

SBI, Tata Motors, Indigo, UPL, Bank of India in focus

Nifty may open lower on subdued Asian stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 9:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesFIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon