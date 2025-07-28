Soma Textiles & Industries consolidated net profit rises 202.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.48% to Rs 2.05 croreNet profit of Soma Textiles & Industries rose 202.50% to Rs 3.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 47.48% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.051.39 47 OPM %-114.15-82.01 -PBDT2.500.67 273 PBT2.360.57 314 NP3.631.20 203
