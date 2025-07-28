Golden Crest Education & Services standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Golden Crest Education & Services declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.090.09 0 OPM %11.1122.22 -PBDT0.020.03 -33 PBT0.020.03 -33 NP0.020.03 -33
